Home Depot discounts Milwaukee, RYOBI, + RIDGID DIY power tools up to $170 off from $60

-
Home GoodsHome DepotRyobi
From $60 $170 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a wide selection of Milwaukee, RYOBI, and RIDGID power tools priced from $60. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is RYOBI’s 5-tool Combo Kit at $139. While the landing page for this bundle shows $149 as its normal going rate, buying just four of the five tools separately, without the added battery, would set you back $262. Today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on a kit like this.

Whether you have a slew of power tools already or are just getting started, this combo kit is perfect for any level of DIYer. You’ll find a drill/driver, circular saw, oscillating sander, LED light, and vacuum included as well as two 1.5Ah batteries, a charger, and carrying case. I own a very similar RYOBI kit, outside of the vacuum, and absolutely love it. I’ve never had a single issue when using any of the tools, and I love how vast the ONE+ 18V battery system is. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for a few more top picks but Home Depot’s landing page showcases every deal available right now.

More of our favorite DIY tool sale picks:

Over the weekend, we tracked down a few different drill/driver bit kits on sale from $4.50, with savings of up to 33% available. You can never have enough bits, so whether you pick up a drill today or not, it’ll be a good idea to grab some extra bit sets while they’re on sale.

More on RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ 5-tool Combo Kit:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Hand Vacuum has a powerful motor and a dual-filter system that captures material for removal and provides exceptional suction power. The ONE+ Circular Saw features front pommel handle for 2-handed operation and a left side blade for better cutline visibility.

