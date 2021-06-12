DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set hits 2021 low of $20, more from $4.50 (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $19.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. Not only does this kit include a wide variety of bit types, it also bundles a magnetic holder, helping keep things secure. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. DEWALT’s FlexTorq design allows bits to “flex” up to 15-degrees to increase longevity of each bit. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bit sets on sale from $5.

More bit sets on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when you swing by our home goods or sports and fitness guides. There you’ll find notable price drops on things like WestRiver’s USB Plasma Arc Candle Lighter for $8, a 4-pack of 5,000-lumen LED lights at under $23, and even an Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for just $9 Prime shipped. Plus, if you’d like to knock out a project, Amazon’s #1 best-selling pull-down kitchen faucet could be just the thing at only $33.

DEWALT 40-Piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set features:

Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space of the drill bits set

Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement

Clear lid of the driver bit set allows you to easily see contents at glance

Clip latch for secure closing

