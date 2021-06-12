FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set hits 2021 low of $20, more from $4.50 (Up to 33% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
33% off From $4.50

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $19.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. Not only does this kit include a wide variety of bit types, it also bundles a magnetic holder, helping keep things secure. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. DEWALT’s FlexTorq design allows bits to “flex” up to 15-degrees to increase longevity of each bit. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bit sets on sale from $5.

More bit sets on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when you swing by our home goods or sports and fitness guides. There you’ll find notable price drops on things like WestRiver’s USB Plasma Arc Candle Lighter for $8, a 4-pack of 5,000-lumen LED lights at under $23, and even an Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for just $9 Prime shipped. Plus, if you’d like to knock out a project, Amazon’s #1 best-selling pull-down kitchen faucet could be just the thing at only $33.

DEWALT 40-Piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set features:

  • Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space of the drill bits set
  • Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement
  • Clear lid of the driver bit set allows you to easily see contents at glance
  • Clip latch for secure closing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dewalt

About the Author

JBL Free X true wireless earbuds sport 24 hours of play...
LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz are on sale f...
BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector fall...
SKILSAW’s high-end 12-inch worm drive miter saw f...
EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard has hot swappable ...
meross’ RGBWW HomeKit light strip is its most ver...
This gooseneck iPad stand can move 360-degrees at 50% o...
Bring some rustic charm to your kitchen with this darli...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

JBL Free X true wireless earbuds sport 24 hours of playback at a low of $40 (20% off)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $20

LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz are on sale for only the second time at $16

$16 Learn More
Reg. $599

BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector falls in price for first time to $530 (Save $69)

$530 Learn More
Review

Review: Zhiyun Smooth-Q3 might be the last iPhone gimbal you need [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $649

SKILSAW’s high-end 12-inch worm drive miter saw falls to new low at $248 off

Save $248 Learn More
Save now

EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard has hot swappable switches at $60, more from $25

From $25 Learn More
Save 50%

meross’ RGBWW HomeKit light strip is its most versatile mood setter yet, now $20 (Save 50%)

$20 Learn More
50% off

This gooseneck iPad stand can move 360-degrees at 50% off, now $13 on Amazon

$13 Learn More