Nerf brings VR battles to a new dimension, launching Oculus Quest next year

Nerf has been entertaining trigger-happy children, college kids, and a dedicated league of adults for decades. From video games to augmented laser tag, Nerf’s journey into the virtual has finally reached a new summit. Nerf Ultimate Championship was just announced at the Upload VR showcase, packed with iconic blasters and sci-fi-inspired tournament play for the Oculus Quest in 2022. The game will offer a whole new dimension of play for folks who just like shooting their friends with foam darts. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Nerf Ultimate Championship for Oculus Quest launching next year

Bringing all the classic close quarters fun of Nerf battles to VR, Nerf Ultimate Championship was announced for the Oculus Quest coming in 2022, following the launch of a brief teaser trailer. The trailer depicts four players in neon-clad sneakers approaching a stadium of cheering fans. Each carries a classic Nerf blaster, weapons flourishes, generic trap music, and Tron-style wardrobes abound. Secret Location, the studio behind the virtual curtain, might best be known for the multiple Emmy and Cannes Lion award wins.

Though this isn’t the first Nerf video game to make use of motion tracking and augmented reality. Fans of the franchise might remember the short-lived Nerf N-Strike series for the original Wii. (Oh, how simple times were then.) And a few years later came the Laser Ops Pro blaster, which hooked up to your smartphone. Nerf Ultimate Championship is clearly unique in the quality of its audio-visual experience and would make a promising mess-free alternative to the physical sport.

Details beyond that are on the slimmer side. We know the game is intended for multiplayer action and will likely feature some new, as well as classic blaster designs to hit home with fans of the original toys. And we can expect more information to trickle forth as we get closer to the launch date.

9to5Toys’ take:

As a representative from the ‘Nerf or Nothing’ generation, the idea of a comprehensive online game excites me. I loved playing with the minor arsenal of foam-covered blades and bullets lining our basement as a kid. And if I had the energy to pick up all those darts afterward, I’m sure I’d still be busting out some cans for target practice about once a week. With a reputable studio-like Secret Location behind the wheel, it’s sure to be a visually stunning experience to play. All I’m really hoping for is some incorporation of my personal favorite pieces, the melee weapons. Ultimately, watching it all come to life in VR sounds like being rocketed back to that level of imagination and playfulness once more. And that’s something I bet we can all look forward to.

