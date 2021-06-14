Roborock’s robot vacuum/mop falls to new low at $360 (Save $160)

Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $359.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Regularly $520, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $8 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Roborock S6 Pure delivers LiDAR navigation and a Z-shape cleaning route. You’ll also find smartphone control, no-go zones, and Siri/Alexa support for a high-end cleaning experience. With 2000Pa suction, this vacuum can handle all floor types, while the 180ml water tank lets it mop up to 1,610-square foot homes in a single go. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,000 happy customers.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $160 and gets the vacuuming job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Roborock option above.

More on the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.

Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

