Corsair, ROCCAT, VANKYO gaming headsets and more see deep cuts from $9

Amazon is offering VANKYO’s CM7000 Wired Gaming Headset for $9.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That’ll knock a full $20 off the price, returning it to the all-time low that we’ve tracked just once before. Sporting 7.1-channel surround sound off of 50mm drivers, this headset is the ideal budget-conscious option for the budding eSports pro. You’ll find a noise-reducing microphone fixed onto the sturdy aluminum frame, with cozy over-ear cups to help reduce outside distractions. Over 14,000 gamers have found them to be a worthwhile addition, leaving an average 4.3/5 star rating on these #1 best-sellers. And that’s just the start of today’s headset deals, so hit the jump for more options. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon where applicable to take full advantage of these savings.

Other notable headset deals:

With Prime Day fast approaching, we’re tracking tons of early deals for gamers of all platforms, and Amazon’s Luna Controller is finally among them. Exclusive to Amazon’s cloud gaming service, this unique controller is seeing its very first discount at $49 shipped. Though if you’re not looking to branch out from your desktop right now, you can find tons of equipment, streaming gear, and more in our best PC gaming deals guide.

More on the VANKYO CM7000 Gaming Headset:

7.1 Surround Sound & 50mm Speaker Driver

Unique 2 in 1 split cables design (equipped with both USB port and 3.5 mm audio jack)

Noise Canceling Microphone & In-Line Controller

Ergonomic Design & Premium Material

