Amazon Luna Controller goes on sale for the very first time ahead Prime Day starting at $49

-
AmazonApps Games
Save 30% From $49

Amazon’s massive 2-day shopping event is inching closer, and today the retailer is launching yet another early discount. Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon is offering the very first discount on its Luna cloud gaming service ahead of the subscription leaving early access. Right now, you can save 30% on the Luna Controller, which drops the price to $48.99 shipped. As noted, this is the very first discount on the new release from last fall and the preferred option to diving into the service. Those looking for a more complete package can score the Luna Controller bundled with a Fire TV Stick 4K for $72.98, saving you $47 in the process. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for all of the additional details.

Whether you’re going all-in on the full bundle or just picking up the Luna Controller to go alongside your existing Fire TV, today’s discounts make for a rare opportunity to save on Amazon’s cloud gaming service. The retailer just announced that it would be ending the invite-only access on Prime Day, opening the subscription to the masses. It’ll run you $5.99 per month after the initial 7-day free trial, and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Luna Controller features:

A high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon’s new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games. Luna Controller uses Cloud Direct technology to connect directly to Amazon’s custom game servers when playing on Luna, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a local Bluetooth connection among Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

