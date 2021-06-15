FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These highly-rated desk organizers are an oasis against clutter, starting at $11.50

Aothia (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Desk Organizer Sets for $11.69 when you clip the on-page coupon and use code 50ULBRD1 at checkout. Shipping is free from Prime members or on orders over $25. Each set includes a sturdy wood base block infused with powerful magnets to arrange the set of metal organizers on top. There’s a variety of shapes and functions included, from pen and office-supply holders to a pocket for your AirPods and even a phone stand. You can rearrange, mix and match, and with today’s savings you can even opt for multiple color options to create your ideal office set-up. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Find more options below the jump.

Other notable office supply deals:

Amazon is getting a massive jump on the back-to-school savings, as we’re also tracking 30% off discounts on school and office supplies. Everything you or your child will need for remote working and learning from PaperMate, X-ACTO, Sharpie, and plenty more. Everything starts at just $4.50, but you can peruse our office supply guide to see what else you can score.

More on Aothia’s Magnetic Desk Organizers:

The base of the office organization is made of natural beech/teak , non-toxic, non-irritating odor, healthy and eco friendly. ABS organizer cases, sturdy and wear-resistant, not easily deformed. 6 different components, can be freely matched and placed according to personal habits to facilitate your office life. Perfect for placing pencil, pen, phone, cup, paper clip, bill, business card, sticky notes, mini stapler and other office supplies. This desk organizer set is magnetically connected, which can be moved and assembled at will, not easy to slide. Personalized and humanized design, suitable for both left-handed and right-handed.

