Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off school supplies sale from $4.50

Amazon is already prepping for the return of in-person and remote learning with a sweeping 30% off school supply sale. Everything you or your child will need to start the new year strong from brands like PaperMate, Sharpie, X-ACTO, and more starts at under $5. Our top pick today is a set of 12 InkJoy Black Pens at $4.76. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Usually running for around $7 on Amazon, this marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in years. A classroom staple for decades, PaperMate’s pens are smooth, simple, and comfy to use. I have a set of the InkJoy gels sitting on my desk, and I’ve used them throughout my college experience without any complaints. They’re perfect for notetaking or doodling, and at the rate I lose or misplace mine, an extra set is always a good idea to keep in the trusty backpack. And 800 customers agree, leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating. Find even more back-to-school basics and rock-bottom prices below the jump.

Other notable school/office supply deals:

If you’re searching for a new backpack, Targus offers one made from 26 recycled water bottles. It has a myriad of pockets and compartments, including a laptop sleeve, and right now it’s down to $36 from $60. There’s a few more fashionable options sprinkled in there as well, but you can always peruse our home goods guide for more ways to save.

PaperMate InkJoy black pen set features:

Ultra-smooth Black ink keeps the fun and ideas flowing

Reliable and fluid 1.0mm medium tip draws bold lines from beginning to end

Retractable design is ready to write with just a click

Comfortable grip feels good in your hand

Includes: box of 12 Black ballpoint pens

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!