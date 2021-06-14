FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off school supplies sale from $4.50

-
AmazonOffice Supplies
30% off From $4.50

Amazon is already prepping for the return of in-person and remote learning with a sweeping 30% off school supply sale. Everything you or your child will need to start the new year strong from brands like PaperMate, Sharpie, X-ACTO, and more starts at under $5. Our top pick today is a set of 12 InkJoy Black Pens at $4.76. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Usually running for around $7 on Amazon, this marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in years. A classroom staple for decades, PaperMate’s pens are smooth, simple, and comfy to use. I have a set of the InkJoy gels sitting on my desk, and I’ve used them throughout my college experience without any complaints. They’re perfect for notetaking or doodling, and at the rate I lose or misplace mine, an extra set is always a good idea to keep in the trusty backpack. And 800 customers agree, leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating. Find even more back-to-school basics and rock-bottom prices below the jump.

Other notable school/office supply deals:

If you’re searching for a new backpack, Targus offers one made from 26 recycled water bottles. It has a myriad of pockets and compartments, including a laptop sleeve, and right now it’s down to $36 from $60. There’s a few more fashionable options sprinkled in there as well, but you can always peruse our home goods guide for more ways to save.

PaperMate InkJoy black pen set features:

  • Ultra-smooth Black ink keeps the fun and ideas flowing
  • Reliable and fluid 1.0mm medium tip draws bold lines from beginning to end
  • Retractable design is ready to write with just a click
  • Comfortable grip feels good in your hand
  • Includes: box of 12 Black ballpoint pens

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Office Supplies

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more

About the Author

Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew and...
Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just ...
D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on A...
Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD ...
Razer’s 74g Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse falls...
Samsung’s 2021 Qi chargers now up to 25% off: Con...
Whetstone 10-in-1 multi-tool hits $8.50 Prime shipped, ...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Alexa d...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $40

Breathe some forest air into your study with this 47-inch wood office desk at $60 (Save $40)

$60 Learn More
Save 40%

These microphone suspension stands bring pro quality to any streaming set-up from $12.50

From $12.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

Learn More
Reg. $170+

Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew and milk frother now $120 (Reg. up to $180)

$120 Learn More
Review

Volonic Valet 3 review: A high-end, designer iPhone and AirPods FreePower charging system with a price to match

Learn More
40% off

Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just $9.50 Prime shipped (40% off, New low)

$9.50 Learn More
Up to $35 off

D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on Amazon (Up to $35 off)

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $75

Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More