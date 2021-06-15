Apogee – one of the world leaders in analog-to-digital conversion and audio interfaces – is introducing its all-new Duet 3 today. Following in line with the previous generation version that “raised the expectations for what a home studio audio interface should offer,” the new Duet 3 interface is a sleek audio interface for Mac (and Windows) content creators and music producers with onboard hardware DSP to power built-in and low-latency recording with some serious plug-ins/FX. Head below for a closer look at the new high-end Apogee Duet 3 interface.

Apogee Duet 3

The Apogee Duet brings the brand’s best-in-class AD/DA conversion alongside a pair of its mic preamps in a two in by four output setup. A low-profile aluminum body with a scratch-resistant top is joined by a backlit knob to control multiple functions.

From there you’ll find a 1/8-inch headphone output, a pair of 1/4-inch instrument inputs, two mic inputs, and a pair of balanced 1/4-inch outputs. A pair of USB-C inputs are employed to both power the machine and connect it to your Mac.

Optimized for Apple Logic Pro

According to Apogee, it is “optimized for Apple Logic Pro X and compatible with all popular audio software” and offering up onboard hardware DSP that powers the Symphony ECS Channel Strip “for low-latency recording with FX.” Here’s more details on the DSP setup:

Duet 3 includes on-board hardware DSP that powers the Symphony ECS Channel Strip for zero-latency recording with FX (Symphony ECS Channel Strip FX and native plugin sold separately). Tuned by Bob Clearmountain, the ECS Channel Strip features presets custom crafted by the legendary mixer so you can dial in a pro recording sound instantly. Ideal for music creation, voice recording, streaming and even gaming, creators can use Duet 3 on their Mac or Windows workstations in a home studio or on the go.

The new Apogee Duet 3 interface for Mac and Windows will be available in “July 2021” for $599 with an included padded travel case, alongside the new Duet Dock accessory at $99 (50% off). Get more details from Apogee right here.

9to5Toys‘ take:

The Apogee Duet series has been among the best in the business ever since they showed up on the scene. The Apogee Duet 2 is easily one of the best interfaces of its kind and everything is getting a refresh with the latest model today. Now clearly you’re going to be paying a premium for the brand’s high-end, world-renowned analog-to-digital conversion here (the thing that translates your voice from the mic into computer data), not to mention the gorgeous design, but in my opinion they are worth every penny for folks who can afford them and make good use of them.

