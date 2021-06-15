FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 sees massive discount to $129 in open-box condition

Quickshipelectronics (99.8% positive feedback) via eBay is offering Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm for $129 shipped in new open-box condition. Selling in mint for around $220, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and even undercuts Amazon’s renewed offering by $16. Designed to optimize your you-time, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is meant to go beyond the average fitness tracker. Will it keep track of your steps, heartrate, favorite sport-modes and peak performances? Absolutely. And it’ll throw in sleep, breathing, and stress tracking to make sure you’re down time is just as effective. But that doesn’t even cover the voice command capability, Spotify and YouTube streaming, calls, texts, and social media alerts as well as Samsung’s Bixby smart and Health assistants. It comes backed by a 1-year warranty, and over 400 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating, but you can check out our launch coverage before deciding if this is the right guide for your fitness goals. See more below.

Now, if you’re more interested in the fitness side rather than a wrist-based personal assistant, Amazfit’s Band 5 might just do the trick. It’s decked out with a 15-day battery life, built-in Alexa, and a strong lineup of health metrics and analytics. From stress and sleep, to heartrate and steps, plus 11 different sport modes with 5 ATM water resistance. Best part? It’s down to just $35. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

Wading even deeper into the holistic wellness waters comes Amazon’s Halo band at a new low of $70. Taking you in from the ground up, it’ll track all of the fine features you see above as well as BMI, tone analysis, activity point tracking, and hundreds of built-in workouts to sort through. But your body deserves the best, and to make sure you’re getting what’s right for your lifestyle, our fitness tracker guide might be worth a look too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

