Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13

After seeing a slew of other early Prime Day deals go live, Anker is now getting in on the savings with a collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. With deals on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to solar chargers, projectors, and more, pricing starts at $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Qi pad for $30.59. Normally fetching $36, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen to date while saving you 15% to mark a new all-time low. Delivering a main Qi charging pad that can refuel an iPhone at 7.5W alongside Android devices at 10W, there’s also secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like. Plus to round out the package, you’re also looking at a dock to place in your Apple Watch charger. Having just been released, reviews are still coming in. Head below for all of the other notable discounts.

Early Prime Day Anker deals:

Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Qi Charger features:

Charge your Apple Watch as well as 2 other devices at the same time; including phones, wireless earbuds, and more. Let your Apple Watch charge lying flat, or flip up the stand to take advantage of Nightstand Mode while charging overnight. No need to remove your phone case. PowerWave transmits power directly through phone cases up to 5 mm thick.

