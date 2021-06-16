Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster sale, more starting at $1

We last saw Apple discount a selection of popular blockbusters from the 1980s earlier in the month, and now is back via iTunes with a new sale on iconic films from the 1990s. With a variety of classics marked down to $10 or less, you’ll be able to expand your digital library with all of the decade’s most notable flicks that packed theater seats throughout the summers including Star Wars, Men in Black, Forrest Gump, Disney animated titles, and much more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches 90s summer blockbuster sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of 90s summer blockbusters for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that dominated the movie theaters throughout the 1990s. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Our Friend. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck.

