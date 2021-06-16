Lenovo’s Yoga 9i with Intel Iris X6 graphics is great for on-the-go work at $800 (Reg. $900+)

Walmart is offering the Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop with i5/8GB/256GB for $799.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $1,250 and now fetches around $900 direct at Lenovo when not on sale. Today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which offers four cores and eight threads, which is more than enough power for just about any task you throw at it. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage, which is great for most tasks. It also delivers Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, which, while not as powerful as a dedicated GPU, is more than enough for most. The 14-inch FHD display also packs Dolby Vision, comes in at 400 nits, and is made with IPS technology. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 instead. Sure, it doesn’t have an i5 processor, Dolby Vision IPS display, or Iris Xe graphics. But, given that it costs just $265 on Amazon, Acer’s Chromebook is a great alternative. It will allow you to browse Facebook, check email, and even video call friends or family.

However, if you’re in the market for a higher-end machine, then Samsung’s i7 Galaxy Book Pro is a great choice. With a 15.4-inch AMOLED display, the latest i7 processor, and 512GB of storage, the Galaxy Book Pro will tackle any task you have. Right now, this laptop is on sale for $1,150, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

