FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s Yoga 9i with Intel Iris X6 graphics is great for on-the-go work at $800 (Reg. $900+)

-
Best PC Gaming DealsWalmartlenovo
New low $800

Walmart is offering the Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop with i5/8GB/256GB for $799.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $1,250 and now fetches around $900 direct at Lenovo when not on sale. Today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which offers four cores and eight threads, which is more than enough power for just about any task you throw at it. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage, which is great for most tasks. It also delivers Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, which, while not as powerful as a dedicated GPU, is more than enough for most. The 14-inch FHD display also packs Dolby Vision, comes in at 400 nits, and is made with IPS technology. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 instead. Sure, it doesn’t have an i5 processor, Dolby Vision IPS display, or Iris Xe graphics. But, given that it costs just $265 on Amazon, Acer’s Chromebook is a great alternative. It will allow you to browse Facebook, check email, and even video call friends or family.

However, if you’re in the market for a higher-end machine, then Samsung’s i7 Galaxy Book Pro is a great choice. With a 15.4-inch AMOLED display, the latest i7 processor, and 512GB of storage, the Galaxy Book Pro will tackle any task you have. Right now, this laptop is on sale for $1,150, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop:

  • 14.0″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, touchscreen with Dolby Vision, 400 nits
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor
  • 8 GB LPDDR4X 4267MHz (Soldered)
  • 256 GB PCIe SSD
  • Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

lenovo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Gaming monitors up to $80 off: Curved MSI 27-inch 165Hz...
Upgrade your computer with SK hynix SATA or NVMe solid-...
SteelSeries award-winning Artic 3 Gaming Headset falls ...
Samsung’s high-end i7 Galaxy Book Pro with 15-inc...
Take to the skies on Xbox with the new Turtle Beach Vel...
Microsoft Surface Go 2 falls to new all-time lows from ...
AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 5800X falls to Amazon low at...
Logitech’s stress-free wireless mouse returns to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano nails thin and light at under 2 pounds [Video]

Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s high-end i7 Galaxy Book Pro with 15-inch OLED screen falls to Amazon low at $150 off

$1,150 Learn More
$200 off

Microsoft’s 12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go 256GB returns to all-time low at $700 (Save $200)

$700 Learn More
Reg. $160

This floating desk helps declutter your home office for $135 shipped (Reg. $160)

$135 Learn More

UGG Father’s Day Gift Guide spoils Dad with slippers, boots, sandals, robes, more

Learn More
40% off

Early Prime Day GNC health products from $6: Multivitamins, protein, fish oil, more up to 40% off

From $6 Learn More
Save $170

Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100 (Save up to $170)

From $100 Learn More
New low!

Let Garmin’s vivosmart 4 push you to your peak this summer, at new low of $86.50

$86.50 Learn More