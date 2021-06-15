Samsung’s high-end i7 Galaxy Book Pro with 15-inch OLED screen falls to Amazon low at $150 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch Laptop with i7/16GB/512GB for $1,149.99 shipped. Down $150 from its list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This laptop features a 15.6-inch AMOLED display that allows you to enjoy “vibrant viewing” no matter what you’re doing. With an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB of storage, you’ll enjoy plenty of power and room to keep your photos and documents offline. There’s a long-lasting battery that features up to 20-hours of use on a single charge, and with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth built-in, there’s plenty to love about using this laptop both at home and on-the-go. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? The ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop is a great alternative. It ships with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine as well. Sure, there’s no Wi-Fi 6E or AMOLED display, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Those in the market for something to just browse the web and check Facebook, right now the ASUS 14-inch Chromebook Flip is a great option. Spotted earlier today, it’s on sale for $420 right now, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features:

Why can’t laptops be more like cell phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen CoreTM processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel® EvoTM platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a computer that comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portable and productive. Download huge files fast with Wi-Fi 6e. Stream and watch your favorite movie on the move. And you’ll do it all with the surround-sound technology of Dolby Atmos audio and 100% color volume on a brilliant, advanced AMOLED screen.

