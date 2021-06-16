This highly-rated iPad stand can elevate your notetaking at just $6.50 (Save 50%)

AI-Direct (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Tablet and Phone Stand for $6.79 when you apple code 7QOB2R5B at checkout. Usually selling for about $17, but currently down to $13.50, today’s savings cut the price in half to mark a new all-time Amazon low. Designed for phones and tablets up to 12.9-inches, this adjustable stand can reach heights up to 8.6-inches, with a full 360-degrees of tilt. The aluminum frame rests on silicone pads to keep the stand from tipping or shifting. You can use it for some ergonomic reading and scrolling, or as a digital art easel. Available in silver, black, and hot pink. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 2,500 customers. See more below.

If you’re interested in breaking into a little digital art on your iPad or tablet, this highly-rated stylus is a solid way to start at just $9. You get a variety of tips for note taking and drawing, plus a storage box. It’s universally compatible with iOS and Android tablets, so you’re covered no matter what you’re working with. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,000 artists.

This ring light lets you get a little something extra out of your smartphone stand, plus it can hold a compatible webcam to boot. Whether you’re looking to elevate your content creation or look sharp as possible for your daily video conferences, this is a super cost-effective way to do it at just $10.50.

More on LISEN’s adjustable tablet stand:

The iPad stand holder for desk is made of aluminum alloy, which is durable and stable. All aluminum alloy solid base makes the stable tablet stand holder enough to support the iPad without tripping over. The max hook width of the tablet iPad stand is 0.59in, it is good for you to use. Tablet holder desk is compatible with 4.0″-12.9″ screen cellphones and tablets, which is bringing more fun to your life.

