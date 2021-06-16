FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Brilliance awaits with this highly-rated ring light smartphone stand for just $10.50 (Save 48%)

JH STANS US (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Webcam Ring Light Stand for $10.34 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code MPH6DVDS at checkout. Usually going for upwards of $20, those two discounts knock nearly 50% off to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This gooseneck ring light stand attaches with a c-clamp to nearly any surface, and is designed to hold either a webcam or smartphone. For me, the tricky part about Zoom calls is finding somewhere with adequate lighting, so this offers a versatile solution that stands to upgrade your selfie game as well. It offers 10 brightness levels and three varying color options, from warm and elegant, to cool and studious. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars. See more options below.

Want to elevate your streaming rig on a budget? Nulaxy offers a highly-rated 1080p webcam with a built-in mic and auto-exposure to keep you looking your best in any lighting. It offers a 92-degree wide angle lens for conference calls and streams, as well as a built-in privacy shutter. Plus, it’s just $20 after you clip the on-page coupon. Over 6,400 shoppers have left it an average 4.4/5 star rating.

With all that left over cash from today’s deals, investing in a quality gaming headset could make a world of difference for your set-up. Thankfully, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 comes backed by a noise-cancelling microphone, ultra clean audio, and award-winning comfort at $55 shipped. It’s universally compatible as well, but if you usually find yourself battling it out from a desktop, then you can find tons of other goodies in our best PC gaming deals guide.

More on the AMADA Webcam Ring Light Stand:

  • Multi-purpose – works both as photography ring light and desk lamp
  • 3 Light Color – white, warm yellow, warm yellow + white
  • 10-Level Brightness – brings you perfect lighting
  • 360 degree rotation – easily adjust the swivel head for better viewing
  • USB Powered – no battery needed, used on laptop, notebook, Power Bank, USB charger, computer, etc, long USB cable (75 inch) ensure sufficient reach from your USB charger

