The world of gaming monitors is packed with what can feel like a never-ending list of options. Commonly used resolutions range from 1080p to 4K, but many agree that 2K (or QHD) is the sweet spot as processing too many pixels often leads to sluggish performance. This is precisely where the latest Monoprice Zero-G monitor lands while also wielding a 144Hz refresh rate, 1500R curvature, HDR support, and Adaptive Sync. Pricing for this unit is quite competitive, undercutting other displays with similar specifications by around $40 or so. Continue reading to learn more.

Competition heats up with latest Monoprice Zero-G gaming monitor

An all-new Monoprice Zero-G monitor has been unleashed. Instead of delivering insane specifications that are likely to appeal only to a few, this unit sticks with commonly sought-after features that most gamers can agree on. Examples include a 27-inch form factor, 144Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resolution, Adaptive Sync, and 1500R curvature. A 6ms response time is less than ideal, but may not be a deal breaker for everyone.

HDR support is also onboard, helping ensure games, photos, and video are displayed with “accurate color reproduction.” When it comes to I/O, Monoprice Zero-G offers one HDMI 2.0 input, two HDMI 1.4 slots, DisplayPort 1.2a, and a 3.5mm audio output. This unit is VESA-mount ready and its 75 x 75 pattern is hidden behind the display’s bundled stand. Like other Monoprice monitors, this unit is backed by a 1 year PixelPerfect guarantee.

Pricing and availability

The new Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch monitor is available now for $259.99. It’s in stock and ready to ship at Monoprice direct, but Amazon shoppers are left with a pricier listing that currently has a one- to two-month shipping delay. Since other monitors with similar specifications tend to cost $300 or more, this display could end up driving down costs across the market.

9to5Toys’ Take

As with many the Monoprice’s other products, the latest Zero-G monitor is clearly the result of studying the market to know what is in demand, and how to undercut the competition on price. While it may not offer flashy styling, specifications will arguably be spot on for average PC gamers.

It remains unclear if this Monoprice Zero-G display will fully support the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 console refresh rates, but I personally expect it to. It would be a huge oversight on Monoprice’s part to leave that portion of the market out in the cold, but it shouldn’t be long before reviews start pouring in and the answer is made known.

