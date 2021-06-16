Samsung’s QLED 4K UHD HDR Quantum Smart TV with Google Assistant now $1,000 off

Today only, B&H is offering the 75-inch Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $1,797.99 shipped. Regularly $2,698 at Amazon, where it has never dropped below $2,100, this one sells for $2,700 at Best Buy and is now more than $1,000 off at B&H. This is a 75-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with an anti-glare treatment and the Quantum processor that “uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.” Direct access to all the best streaming services, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, and a 120Hz are joined by Apple’s AirPlay 2, four HDMI inputs, two USB jacks, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ethernet and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q60A Series at $1,498 shipped or this 75-inch Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series for $1,198 shipped. Both if which are newer 2021 models and will save you at least few hundreds dollars over today’s lead deal. One doesn’t include AirPlay 2 and one won’t bring the QLED panel, but they are great options nonetheless.

Just be sure to check out these ongoing offers on this Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV with Alexa at $1,000, these smaller options from $100, and this big boy LG 2021 OLED 4K model with an extended warranty and up to $500 in savings. You’ll also find some ongoing early Prime Day TV deals right here.

Then hit up our home theater hub for deals on streaming devices, sound bars, receivers, and more.

More on the Samsung QLED Q80T Series:

Marvel at stunning clarity and detail while watching favorite movies on this 75-inch Samsung QLED Q80T Series Smart TV. The Quantum Processor 4K delivers quality visuals for an immersive entertainment experience, while Dolby Digital Plus technology produces powerful sound through the 60W speaker system. This Samsung QLED Q80T Series Smart TV supports voice control through Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

