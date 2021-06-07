LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $500 off: 77-inch with $200 Visa credit + 4-yr. warranty, more

BuyDig is now offering the LG 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with $200 in Visa gift cards and an extended 4-year warranty for $3,496.99 shipped. Originally $4,088, this one is currently on sale for $3,500 at Amazon without the gift card or warranty, is now about $100 below our previous mention, and at the lowest price we can find with about $503 in total savings. Best Buy also has it on sale for $3,500, down from the usual $3,800, without the add-on credit. This is a 2021 OLED display with over 8 million pixels, a 9 Gen4 AI processor, NVIDIA G-SYNC with game optimizer settings, and loads of built-in voice command support via Alexa and Google Assistant. You’ll also find AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit compatibility with direct access to thousands of apps and your favorite streaming services. On the connectivity side of things, there are four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K TV deals below.

Now, if the OLED treatment isn’t overly important to you, score this nearly as large 75-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV at $1,998 shipped on Amazon instead. Keeping and extra $1,500 in your pocket, this one will provide a giant 4K display with much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal for a whole lot less. Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s more affordable OLED options below as well.

More LG OLED 4K TV deals:

LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2021 Model) $2,297 (Reg. $2,500+) Plus $150 Visa Gift Card + 4-Yr Accidental Warranty w/ Burn in Coverage

(Reg. $2,500+) LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2021 Model) $1,597 (Reg. $2,000+) Plus $50 Visa Gift Card + 4-Yr Accidental Warranty w/ Burn in Coverage

(Reg. $2,000+)

Go check out the early Prime Day offers on 4K Fire TV Editions from $100 and with up to $120 in savings. However, we are also still tracking a wealth of different 4K TV deals in our previous roundup including models from VIZIO, Samsung, LG, Sony and much more right here. Then go head over to our home theater guide for the latest in entertainment center releases, deals, and more.

More on the 2021 LG 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

