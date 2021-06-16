VUDU has Raya and the Last Dragon, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, much more from $7

VUDU’s latest weekly sale features quite a few movies in various genres. You’ll find movie bundles, TV shows, and individual titles up to 4K resolution, which all become a permanent addition to your library after purchase. One of our favorites is Raya and the Last Dragon in 4K for $12.99. For comparison, Google Play sells it for $20 right now digitally. This Disney movie travels back to when humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, an evil force required dragons to sacrifice themselves to save humanity. 500 years later, Raya is a lone warrior tracking down the legendary “last dragon” to try and restore the land. Can she do it? You’ll have to watch and find out. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, but with 300 discounts this week, VUDU’s landing page is the best place to see everything on sale.

More movie deals:

Don’t forget about Apple’s latest $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster sale which is going on right now. Plus, you’ll even find rentals for as low as $1.

More on Reya and the Last Dragon:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Raya and the Last Dragon” travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world-it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. “Raya and the Last Dragon” features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, a warrior whose wit is as sharp as her blade, and Awkwafina as the magical, mythical, self-deprecating dragon named Sisu. Characters also include a street-savvy 10-year-old entrepreneur named Boun, the formidable giant Tong and a thieving toddler Noi with her band of Ongis.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!