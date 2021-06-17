FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts from $170 just in time for Father’s Day

Amazon low $170

Amazon is offering the all-new Apple TV 4K 32GB for $169.98 shipped. This marks only the second major discount that we’ve tracked, a new Amazon low, and falls just $5 short of the all-time low. Apple’s latest streaming device is powered by the A12 Bionic chip for stunning 4K HDR and 60FPS picture with Dolby vision. This model comes with 32GB of memory, but the 64GB version is also on sale for just $20 extra. Featuring the new Siri Remote, you can stream your favorites across multiple platforms, and explore everything in store with Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and more. On top of that, it’ll sound as great as it looks with Dolby Digital+ 7.1 surround sound and additional finetuning from the A12 chip. But you can get an ever closer look by heading over to our hands-on review. See more options below.

If the latest and greatest from Apple is a bit outside your budget, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers hi-resolution streaming with built-in Alexa control at a fraction of the price. Now obviously, you won’t find Apple’s premium engineering here, but this instant home theater does include Dolby Atmos audio, HDR10+, and hundreds of thousands of streaming options from all the major platforms. And at just $40, it makes a big splash for such an affordable option. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 600,000 customers.

Want to give dad the perfect home theater experience this Father’s Day? Sonos is breaking out an arsenal of rare discounts on its premium speakers and soundbars from $159. From movie night to game day, the whole family can enjoy mind blowing audio with AirPlay 2 support. Or you can peruse our home theater guide to make sure you’re finding the perfect fit for your family.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

