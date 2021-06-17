FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Chemical Guys’ Waffle Weave microfiber towel falls to just $5 on Amazon (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the Chemical Guys Waffle Weave Glass and Microfiber Towel for $5.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 21% from its normal going rate at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This microfiber towel measures 24- by 16-inches and is ready to soak up any amount of water you throw at it. Made to be used on cars, it’s designed to dry things up after a wash and the trapped dirt stays deep to help with scratch-free wiping. You can also use it to buff off glass cleaner for a streak-free look, and when you’re done cleanup is simple since you can just throw it in the washer. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Taking a quick look at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s lead deal is about as budget-friendly as it gets for microfiber towels. Multi-packs with eight towels that each measure 12- by 12-inches can be picked up for around $5, which isn’t much more than what you’d spend above. Overall, you’ll have more towels to use going this route, but they won’t have the patented waffle weave that Chemical Guys uses in its microfiber above.

For other car must-haves, today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup featured the ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount at just $30. This is one of the first price cuts that we’ve seen and allows you to easily mount your iPhone 12 on the dash with a single hand, with removing it being just as easy. There’s more ways to save in your daily roundup, so be sure to give it a look right here.

More on the Chemical Guys Waffle Weave Microfiber Towel:

Think about pancakes and waffles: syrup rolls off pancakes but gets trapped inside waffle grooves. The same thing happens with the Waffle Weave Towel! Normal microfiber use short strands to dry, but Waffle Weave Towels use square grooves to trap and absorb liquids quickly. Normal microfiber towels work by rubbing and buffing; simply swipe this towel over the surface to dry water in one pass!

