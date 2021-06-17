FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Air Vent Car Charger Mount to $29.74 shipped. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, amounts to the second-best discount to date, and matches our previous mention for the lowest since the beginning of the year. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable air vent design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. As #1 best-seller, over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series, ESR HaloLock cases, and official MagSafe cases. A non-magnetic phone or phone case will not be able to lock on and will fall off the charger. No attachments needed thanks to a powerful built-in HaloLock magnetic ring that locks on to your phone magnetically. An official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain.

Supports 7.5W fast wireless charging compatible with iPhone 12. Requires a car charger or USB-A port that supports 18W QC fast charging. Freely rotate your phone, adjust the mount, and lock it in place with just one hand.

