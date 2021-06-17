Dell’s G5 desktop sports a 6-core i5 + GTX 1650 Super at $568 (Reg. $930)

Dell is offering its G5 Gaming Desktop with i5/8GB/256GB for $568.39 shipped. Down from its $930 list price, today’s discount comes within $18 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Right now, it can be hard to find a graphics card at all, let alone a full system with a fairly decent graphics card. It includes the 6-core i5-10400F processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU. This is more than enough horsepower to handle most AAA games at 1080p and is the perfect starting place for those just getting into PC gaming. Having recently configured a similar system for a family member, I can vouch for the power that this setup provides for mid-range gaming. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving $350 from its normal going rate with today’s lead deal, why not put some of that cash to use? Well, since you’re only getting 256GB of storage here, adding an extra 1TB gives you plenty of room for additional games, updates, media, and more. Crucial’s 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive is available on Amazon for $95, which uses just a fraction of your savings.

Don’t forget that the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Linear keyboard is currently at its low of $110. Sporting Razer’s linear Yellow switches and offering per-key Chroma RGB backlighting, you’ll enjoy being able to match this keyboard to any setup with ease. Plus, the actuation distance of just 1.2mm ensures that you can easily get a leg up on the competition.

More about Dell’s G5 Gaming Desktop:

Engineered for up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and i9 K-Series CPUs, the G5 gaming desktop possesses powerful performance and split-second responsiveness for uninterrupted gameplay.

Built for easy expandability, the G5 supports up to the latest NVIDIA ® GeForce ® GTX and RTX graphics cards for high-powered gameplay and VR-capable performance.

GeForce GTX and RTX graphics cards for high-powered gameplay and VR-capable performance. Up to 128GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM ensures overall advanced performance during intensive gaming.

The G5 stays cool during intense gaming sessions thanks to optimal airflow driven by a 65W or 125W (Ships with K Series processor only) CPU cooler, with a maximum fan speed of 4500 rpm and a flowrate of 41.8 cubic feet per minute (CFM). With four thermal mode options that can be set in the Alienware Command Center, you can adjust based on your needs whether gaming, working, studying or watching videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!