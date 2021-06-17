Razer’s deadly silent BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Linear keyboard returns to low of $110

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Linear Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. That knocks $30 off the usual fare, in a rare discount which matches the all-time low price. Powered by Razer’s yellow linear switches, this keyboard is designed for ultra-fast, silent gameplay. With an actuation distance of just 1.2mm, a deft touch on this machine can mean an easy leg over the competition. As expected, it comes with Razer’s Chroma per-key RGB backlighting. You’ll also find a magnetic wrist-rest included in the package, to ease stress and strain after long hours of gameplay. Over 1,100 gamers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Find more below the jump.

Redragon is known for producing some of the most popular budget-friendly gear on the market. So if you love the sound (or silence, rather,) of a linear mechanical keyboard at nearly a third of the cost, then take a look at the K852 SURARA RGB for $40 after you clip the on-page coupon. It’s powered by Redragon’s linear red switches for maximum speed and elegance. And while you won’t garner per-key backlighting or a wrist-rest, the ergonomic design is complemented by 18 RGB presets to add some extra flare to your battlestation. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

Thinking of getting into streaming? You can add some professional-level lighting to your basic webcam or selfie set-up with this highly-rated ring light stand for $10.50. It can hold compatible webcams and most smartphones, with 30 different lighting options to choose from. And if you want to make sure your gear looks as great on camera as you do, then hit up our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest.

Razer Blackwidow V3 Linear Keyboard Features:

Built for speed with an actuation point of just 1.2mm, these smooth switches have no tactile feedback and include sound dampeners to reduce its already low sound profile even further. Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys. Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand constant spamming.

