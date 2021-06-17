Eufy 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera returns to 2021 low at $30 shipped (Save 25%)

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera for $29.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code EUFY1080 at checkout. These typically sell at $40, with today’s 25% discount bringing the price down to a match for the 2021 low. Streaming in constant 2K video, you can keep an eye on your home and family from anywhere via the mobile app, as well as any Alexa-, Assistant-, or HomeKit-compatible devices. It features smart programmable detection zones and automatic motion alerts, so you’ll be the first to know if a person or pet winds up somewhere they shouldn’t be. Plus, you can use the two-way audio to make announcements, call for dinner, or say goodnight while you’re away. Over 3,400 customers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating. See more below.

Eufy also offers a 1080p camera with all the same bells and whistles if you’d prefer a more budget-friendly solution. It rings up at $25.50, so you can still add intelligent human and pet detection, two-way audio, and all the same smart home connectivity to your home for even less than our lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 500 customers.

Keep the smart home savings rolling with this morning’s Gold Box robot vacuum sale from Amazon. Bring some ease to your spring cleaning with these automated helpers starting from just $90. Though if you’re rearing to see just what else your smart hubs can do for you, you can find tons of options across all major ecosystems in our smart home guide.

Eufy 2K Indoor Camera features:

Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

