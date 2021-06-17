FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a robot vac to handle the chores in today’s Gold Box from just $90 shipped (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Yeedi (95% positive in the last 12 months) is offering up to 40% off its robotic vacuums. You can score the yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $89.99 shipped. That’s 40% off the up to $150 regular price, matching the all-time low, and the best price we can find. It might not have one of the well-known brand names on it, but it will clean your floors for you and is now in one of the most affordable price ranges for a robotic vacuum like this. Featuring a tempered glass top cover, this simple-to-use model carries a 2600mAh battery for 110 minutes of cleaning time before it returns to the included charging dock. Four cleaning modes, one-button start/stop, and 1800Pa suction power round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

(Update 6/17 10:45 a.m.): Amazon is now offering the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is the first notable discount on Amazon at $150 off the going rate. Alexa support, 30-days of self-emptying, row-by-row cleaning, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. 

A quick browse through Amazon’s affordable robot vacuum section will highlight just how notable today’s deal is. There are a few options for less on there, but none that we have any experience with, making it hard to recommend anything over today’s lead deal in the $90 or less category. 

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box robot vacuum sale as you’ll also find a more powerful model marked down to $130 with 4+ star ratings from thousands. 

Check out the latest featherlight cordless stick vacuum from Wyze as well as the Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum, then dive into our latest Roborock roundup for more robotic options. The deals start from $200 with both entry-level and higher-end models on sale at up to $160 off

More on the yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

yeedi smart robot vacuum cleaner features 4 cleaning modes including Auto cleaning mode, Spot cleaning mode, Edge cleaning mode and two suction modes to meet different cleaning needs. yeedi k600 robotic vacuum cleaner with 2600 mAh built-in lithium iron phosphate battery is safe to use with extended battery life. It is environmental-friendly with essentially no capacity decay compared to general lithium batteries. Runs up to 110 mins per charge and automatically recharges.

