Grab an official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable at a new all-time low of $19 (Save 35%)

-
AmazonApple
Reg. $35 $19

Amazon is currently offering the 1-meter Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable for $18.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to refresh the aging charger on your existing Apple Watch or want to grab a spare for your everyday carry or somewhere else in your home, today’s price cut delivers a rare chance to save on the official charger. There’s the familiar magnetic puck on one end alongside a USB plug on the other, with 1-meter of cord in-between. Head below for more.

When it comes to Apple Watch chargers, official or otherwise, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets. Even third-party offerings sell for more than Apple’s in-house model that’s on sale today. And while there are some options out there that are more affordable, they aren’t from brands you’d typically trust. So if you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch charger, it’s hard to go wrong with the lead offer.

Speaking of Apple Watch, we’re currently tracking some of the best prices to date on the latest Series 6 offerings. Delivering as much as $116.50 in savings, you’re looking at everything from entry-level models to GPS + Cellular offerings on sale from $313.50.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable features:

  • Make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless.
  • Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically.
  • It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.
  • 1m USB cable
  • Compatible with Mac

