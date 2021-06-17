Today, we are taking a look at the new SureView Incipio iPad case. The SureView for iPad 10.2-inch (7th & 8th Generation) case features a few magnetic touches to make for a premium experience with a not-so-premium $45 price tag. Designed for “streaming, gaming, viewing, listening and reading,” the new Incipio iPad case provides users an affordable solution for protecting their precious Apple tablet with a focus on putting your content front and center. Head below for a closer look.

New SureView Incipio iPad case

The new Incipio SureView for iPad 10.2-inch provides 4-foot drop protection via a full wraparound polycarbonate case alongside what Incipio refers to as extended folio corners. This frame also has “tactically located sound channels” throughout that the brand says will reroute sound towards the user, effectively “enhancing the audio experience for more enjoyable movie-viewing and game-playing.”

Alongside a built-in Apple Pencil/stylus holder, Incipio is also employing some magnet tech of its own to make for an even better experience overall here. That includes the usual secure magnetic closure that seals the folio and subsequently protects your iPad from small objects getting in there to ruin your day. A series of sleep/wake magnets will also “activate the screen when the folio is opened and closed.”

However, the feature Incipio is really pushing here is the Magnetic View-lock. With a focus on keeping your games, movies, and hands-free experience as smooth and painless as possible, this Magnetic View-lock provides “viewing angle stability with magnetic notches that secure the stand into place.” Users have the choice of four positions here, rating from 40 to 70 degrees (seen above).

The new SureView Incipio iPad case for Apple’s 7th- and 8th-generation 10.2-inch model is now available to order directly from the company’s official site at $44.99 shipped. A one-year warranty is included with purchase.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, there’s nothing overly special here, but the Magnetic View-lock could very well be a more than welcomed feature. Some of the more affordable cases out there claim to have sturdy, multi-view angle setups and very much do not. If you even blow on the iPad with some of these options, it collapses, ruining your hands-free movie or gaming experience in an instant. Providing the Incipio magnet works as suggested, the new SureView would be a great option for folks that tend to use their Apple tablet in this manner.

