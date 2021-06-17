FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry Sneaker Flash Sale is live with styles for just $30 shipped, today only

Today only, Sperry is offering select styles of sneakers for $29.99 with promo code DAY3 at checkout. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Striper II CVO Seersucker Sneaker that’s a fantastic option for summer weather. These shoes are currently marked down to just $30, which is 50% off the original rate. This style has a slip-on design that allows you to head out of the door in a breeze. They pair nicely with all of your summer shorts and you can choose from two color options as well. Better yet, the insole is cushioned to promote comfort and is said to have superior traction as well. With over 120 reviews from Sperry customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals from Sperry.

Our top picks from Sperry include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Keen Workwear Summer Sale that’s offering 20% off steel-toe boots and more.

Ferrari Pilota, Timex T80 x PAC-MAN, and more watches f...
Official Disney sitewide sale now live at up to 25% off...
Billie Eilish Fan Merch up to 30% off today only at Ama...
Levi’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off bes...
Backcountry’s slashing prices on Nike, Under Armo...
Keen’s Workwear Summer Sale takes 20% off steel-t...
UGG Father’s Day Gift Guide spoils Dad with slipp...
Timex takes 20% off best-selling watches + free shippin...
