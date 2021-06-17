Sperry Sneaker Flash Sale is live with styles for just $30 shipped, today only

Today only, Sperry is offering select styles of sneakers for $29.99 with promo code DAY3 at checkout. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Striper II CVO Seersucker Sneaker that’s a fantastic option for summer weather. These shoes are currently marked down to just $30, which is 50% off the original rate. This style has a slip-on design that allows you to head out of the door in a breeze. They pair nicely with all of your summer shorts and you can choose from two color options as well. Better yet, the insole is cushioned to promote comfort and is said to have superior traction as well. With over 120 reviews from Sperry customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals from Sperry.

Our top picks from Sperry include:

