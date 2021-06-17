Bring home a 3-wheel scooter for the kids at just $40 in today’s Amazon Gold Box sale (38% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 38% off kids’ Sulives kick scooters. You can score the Sulives 3-Wheel Scooter (for kids ages 2-12) for $39.99 shipped. That’s 32% off the regular $59 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This stainless steel and TPU scooter has a 150-pound weight limit with a non-slip grip and an adjustable handlebar so it can grow with the kids over the years. The two wheels up front along with the one in the back light up with LEDs when they rotate and the whole thing can easily get folded up and thrown in the back of the car if needs be. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Just make sure you’re little one has a decent bike helmet or something along those lines to protect them from potential scooter mishaps. You’ll find plenty of them on Amazon starting from around $12.50 right here, including this skateboard-style model with solid ratings and a $20 Prime shipped price tag.

Be sure to check out the rest of today’s Gold Box kids’ scooter offers for more models and colorways from $40 shipped. Everything carries solid 4+ star ratings as well.

We are still tracking a notable $100 price drop on the Gotrax G Max Ultra scooter as part of our daily Green Deals roundup if you’re looking for something for the bigger kids (or yourself).

The kids scooter features 2 big front LED PU wheels and small rear LED PU wheels,Shining wheels will promote fun when children play, when the wheels start to rotate, the LED lights are on, as bright as day or night. The kick scooter designs with adjustable handlebar, T-bar with Secure Lifting and Twisting Lock can be adjusted from 26″ to 34″ ,adapt to the growth of children aged 3-12.

