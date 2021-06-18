MSI 10th Gen i7 + RTX 2070 Super gaming PC hits $1,340 (Refurb, Orig. $1,650), more from $600

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished MSI gaming desktops and laptops. Free shipping is available for Prime members, though a $6 delivery fee is tacked on otherwise. Our favorite deal here is the AEGIS R 10SD Desktop with 2.9GHz i7/16GB/1TB for $1,339.99. Originally $1,650, this saves $310 and is among the best price you’ll pay for a similarly-specced system, if you can even find one in stock.

Delivering an i7-10700F processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a RTX 2070 Super graphics card, MSI’s desktop is perfect for the gamer or content creator. Right now, it’s hard to find any graphics card at MSRP, let alone below $1,000 for the card itself in many circumstances. This setup gives you a full desktop, that’s quite powerful, without having to fight the shortages. NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 Super is more than powerful enough to play most AAA titles at 1440p 60FPS, with many hitting 144FPS or greater. Plus, whenever you’re ready for an upgrade, just remove the 2070 Super, slot in your new GPU, and you’ll be ready to go. Ships with a 6-month MSI warranty. Head on over to Woot for other great systems to save on, including more laptops and desktops in all price ranges from $600.

Today’s lead deal saves you $310 from its normal going rate. The only real drawback is that it ships with a standard 1TB hard drive, and not solid-state. Well, that’s easy to rectify. Just pick up Crucial’s 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive on Amazon for $95. That uses a fraction of your savings and gives you an additional 1TB of storage. You could even swap the boot partition to the SSD for speedier boot and program launch times, turning the included 1TB HDD into something used just for mass storage of media or documents.

On a tighter budget? Well, last night we found a discount on Dell’s XPS desktop that packs a 10th Gen i5 processor and 1650 Super graphics card for $568. Sure, it’s not quite as powerful as the 10th Gen i7 and RTX 2070 Super featured above, but at 58% below what Woot is charging for MSI’s higher-end desktop, this could fit into your budget easier. Also, be sure to check out our PC gaming guide for other great deals as we find them.

More on the MSI AEGIS R 10SD Desktop:

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz (up to 4.8GHz) 16MB cache 8-core processor

16GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power

1TB SATA hard drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB graphics

