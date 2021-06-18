Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A42 5G with quad-camera array falls to new low at $250

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A42 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Note: Activation fees apply and vary. Down from its $400 list price at Amazon, today’s discount is the first drop that we’ve tracked, and, consequently, a new all-time low. This smartphone features a massive 5,000mAh battery that’s backed by 15W Fast Charging. With built-in 5G connectivity, this phone is ready to be your partner for years to come. It ships with 128GB of internal storage, but can be expanded by up to 1TB more through microSD. There’s a 6.6-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, which allows you to enjoy media while on-the-go. Plus, with the quad-camera array around back and AI features like Night Mode, Live Focus, and Single Take, this phone is ready to capture summer memories. Ratings are still rolling in, but initial feedback is positive and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use a fraction of your savings today to pick up this case and screen protector combo for $18 on Amazon. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. It’ll protect your phone from drops and falls. Plus, the built-in screen protector ensures that your display stays in mint condition.

Don’t miss out on the Google Pixel deals we’re tracking right now. Earlier today, Pixel 4 fell to $449, while the previous-generation 3/XL is now starting as low as $160. Google’s Pixel is a great choice for many as there’s no activation fees and it’s unlocked to be used on any network. However, there’s no quad-camera array available, and 5G connectivity is notably missing. Also, don’t forget to swing by our Android guide for other must-have deals.

More on the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Smartphone:

Carry On with Long-Lasting Battery: Nothing kills the vibe faster than a low battery notification; Worry not with Galaxy A42 5G’s long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 15W Fast Charging

Fast, Reliable 5G Performance: Galaxy A42 5G mobile phone features plenty of processing power to post photos and videos, play games, and chat with friends with minimal lag

Expandable Storage: Comes with 128GB of storage built in, giving you plenty of space to keep your favorite photos and videos close at hand; Want more? Store up to 1TB more by adding a MicroSD card

