Google Pixel 4 128GB drops to $449 alongside 3/XL handsets starting at $160

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 128GB Android Smartphone for $449 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $899, today’s offer comes within $19 of our previous mention for the lowest price of the year and marks the second-best price of 2021 on the handset. Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 795 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $160.

Also on sale at B&H, the unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for $159.99. Down from the original $799 price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. The Pixel 3 XL is also on sale, dropping to $179.99 in order to deliver much of the same in the all-time low department. While not as recent as the featured deal, Pixel 3/XL still deliver compelling handsets for family members who don’t need the latest and greatest thanks to upwards of 6.3-inch 1440p displays, 12.2MP rear camera with 4K recording, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same.

While you’ll certainly want to check out all of the best app and game deals for your new handset in our latest Android roundup here, there are plenty of other discounts for those of you in the Google ecosystem starting at $30. Namely on the Assistant side of things, a Father’s Day sale has just gone live on various smart displays and speakers headlined by an all-time low on the new Nest Hub 2 at $80.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Oh So Orange) from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

