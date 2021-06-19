TheraBox Self Care Subscription ships with $120+ of products for just $27 (Reg. $45)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TheraBox via Amazon is offering its Self Care Subscription Box at $27 shipped for your first month. After your first month, the price goes up to $45, but you can cancel at any time. Each box includes six to eight full-sized goods, ranging from aromatherapy to natural and organic soaps, bath bombs, lotions, creams, oil, and much more. TheraBox claims that there’s over $120 in value in each box they ship. If you’re looking for ways to try out new and unique products, this is a great chance to do just that. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If your home is anything like mine, then you’ll want to consider using some of your savings to pick up this 2-pack of pump bottles. They’re great for putting soaps and lotions in to have a unified look in your shower, especially since they’re just $5 each. Plus, the color of the bottles makes it easy to use something like a Cricut to cut a label so you know exactly what’s in each one.

More on the TheraBox Self Care Subscription:

6-8 FULL SIZED GOODIES (i.e. Aromatherapy, natural and organic bath soaps, bath bombs, body lotions, creams, oils, face and skincare products, mindfulness/happiness activities, and other self-care products).

OVER $120+ VALUE IN EACH BOX – Guaranteed inspiration, relaxation and happiness inside!

UNBOX HAPPINESS MONTHLY – Filled with all things mindful, joyful, and beautiful to help you live an inspired life.

GIVE AS A GIFT – Treat a loved one, a mother, daughter, significant other, or anyone special in your life with the gift of relaxation and self-care.

