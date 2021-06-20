FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let one of Amazon’s Basics weighted blankets carry you to sleep from just $25.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon BasicsPrime Day 2021
20% off From $25.50

Amazon is discounting its selection of Amazon Basics Weighted Blankets starting from $25.50 shipped. Our top pick today is the All-Season 12-pound Queen Blanket for $44. That’s down from the usual $55 fare, taking off a solid 20% and marking a new all-time low. Depending on your size and preference, weighted blankets can range from snuggly to borderline strangling, so this 12-pound version is perfect for those who’ve never tried one before. (Amazon recommends finding one approximately 10-12% of your body weight.) Distributed over a full queen size cover, you can snuggle up in the summer and get prepped for for those long winter nights as well. Crafted from 100% cotton with a 300-thread count sateen exterior, these blankets will feel silky soft while they gently hug you to sleep. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,500 customers. See more options below.

More weighted blanket deals:

Prime Day 2021 is finally upon us, and we’re already tracking a plethora of home goods deals to spice up your day-to-day. Currently, we’re seeing some deep cuts on the Magic Bullet and other blenders from $25. Perfect for summer smoothies and cocktails, and right now they’re all up to 37% off. And you can find the rest of today’s homemaking deals in our home goods guide.

More on Amazon’s Basics Weighted Blankets:

  • 60 x 80 inch weighted blanket evenly distributes weight for a relaxing and restful night of sleep; use on a Full or Queen sized bed
  • 300 thread count, 100% cotton sateen outer layer provides a soft hand-feel and keeps you at the perfect temperature
  • For ideal sizing, choose a blanket weight in the range of 10-12% of your current body weight; if the weight falls between 2 sizes, the lighter choice is recommended

