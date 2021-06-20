FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Magic Bullet drops to $25 alongside more Prime Day blender deals up to 37% off

The Prime Day blender deals are now available starting from $25. Amazon is now offering the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender for $25 shipped. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $23.75 shipped. Regularly between $30 and $40 at Amazon, this is up to 37% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a great chance to score one of the more popular personal-sized smoothie blenders out there. It includes the 250-watt high-torque power base blender itself alongside a series of blender cups with on-the-go lids. It “chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more” your daily protein shake, dips for the summer, and even some cocktails. Rated 4+ stars from 53,000 Amazon customers. More Prime Day blender deals below. 

Prime Day blender deals:

Our early Prime Day blender deals above are joined by the now live Instant Pot offers starting from $57 shipped and you can browse through all of those right here. Then head over to our home goods guide and Prime Day 2021 deal hub for offers across all product categories including 4K TVs, smart home price drops, Apple gear, and much more. 

More on the Magic Bullet Blender:

  • 11 piece blender set: Includes blender, additional blender cups, blades, recipe book & more
  • The magic bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more. Cups are made out of high-impact plastic
  • Effortlessly create your favorite meals and snacks like smoothies, omelets, sauces and dips. 250 watts high-torque power base
  • Included recipe book gets you started making quick, easy, and delicious dishes from appetizers to desserts. Add 1/2 cup water for smooth blend for vegetables

