Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag+ returns to all-time low at $35.50

Amazon is offering the new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ for $35.49 shipped. Usually selling for $40, this marks only the third major discount that we’ve tracked, matching the all-time low price. If you’re the type to misplace your keys, wallet, or other precious items, the new Galaxy SmartTag+ is here to help. Using Bluetooth tracking right from your smartphone, you can search for any item carrying the tag within 120m without obstructions. There’s even handy green arrows to follow in-app with augmented reality, so you don’t have to rely on a bare-bones map. And what’s more, you can control compatible smart devices, such as indoor or patio lights, with the built-in button. Over 800 customers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating. See more below.

If you’re working with an iOS device, Apple’s AirTags are a great alternative at $29 a pop. They’re perfect for finding close-proximity items in or around your home, plus it’s IP67 water-resistant. While you won’t garner quite the same handy AR interface, these still work great for keeping tabs on the important stuff, plus they ring up a whole $5 less than Samsung’s offerings.

Although, for those of us rocking the latest Galaxy phones and wearables, Samsung’s Duo and Trio Qi-enabled wireless charging pads are seeing some new lows as well. Starting at just $36, you can add super-fast charging to all of your daily essentials in one go. Hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ features:

Bluetooth powered SmartTag+ mounts easily to your keychain, bag, wallet, glasses case, or other personal accessories; If you think your lost item is nearby, tap the ring button on your cell phone and follow the familiar sound to the volume you set. This walks you step-by-step to the lost item, and gives you a uniquely visual way to locate it with a SmartTag+ attached; It even lets you know you’re close with a glimmering green sensor light when you’re at the destination; It shows you the way on your mobile phone screen through the SmartThings app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!