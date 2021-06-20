FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Duo & Trio wireless charging pads see new lows from $36 shipped (Save 40%)

-
Save 40% From $36

Amazon is offering Samsung’s Duo Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $35.99 shipped. Typically selling for the $60 list price, today’s 40% savings mark a new all-time low price at $14 under our previous mention. Whether you’re sporting the latest Galaxy smartphone, some Qi-enabled wearables, or the new Galaxy Buds, there are tons of ways to make use of Samsung’s Duo charging pad. The 2-in-1 design can charge any two Qi-enabled devices simultaneously, with 9W Fast Charging capabilities so you never have to waste a moment. It can charge through cases up to 3mm thick, so there’s no awkward fumbling or unnecessary risk involved either. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 16,000 customers. See more below.

Need a little more leverage for your daily recharge? The aptly named Trio 3-in-1 charging pad is also seeing a deep discount at $54. Compatible with Qi-enabled Samsung and Apple smartphones, plus the entire stable of Galaxy wearables and wireless earbuds, you can juice up all of your devices in one go. No messy cords, no needless stress; the Trio holds six charging coils so you can place your devices down virtually anywhere and never worry about coming back to a dead battery. Also rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’re still tracking a massive discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch, now just $129 shipped. Meant to keep you at your best with all-day stress, sleep, step, and calorie tracking, this smartwatch also features wearable call and texting, social media notifications, and more. This is one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked on this Galaxy model, but if you’re looking for the absolute latest and greatest, you can find even more options tucked away in our Samsung guide.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo features:

Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day. Works well with others. The Wireless Charger Duo is compatible with a wide range of devices. Easily charge a variety of your favorites from your phone to your watch.

