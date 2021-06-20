FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Instant Pot Prime Day deals are now live from $57: Duo Plus, Max 8-quart, Pro, air fryer, more

-
Reg. $200 $57+

The Instant Pot Prime Day deals are now going live. Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $56.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 and more typically in the $100 range at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 50% off and the lowest price we can find. This one replaces nine small kitchen appliances with 15 smart preset cooking programs including “pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide.” The stainless steel inner pot, easy-seal lid, and 4+ star rating from over 34,000 Amazon customers round out the highlights here. Head below for more Instant Pot Prime Day deals. 

Instant Pot Prime Day deals

Instant Pot’s Ace Plus blender is also on sale for $70, down from its usual $150 price tag, alongside everything else in our home goods guide. But Prime Day 2021 is now in full swing ahead of midnight’s official kickoff with huge deals on Amazon gear, smart home products, and much more

More on the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi Cooker:

  • SIMPLE, STRESS-FREE VENTING with an intuitive steam release switch that automatically resets when lid is closed
  • 9-IN-1 APPLIANCES pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer
  • QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING with 15 customizable Smart Programs: pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide
  • EASY-TO-READ DISPLAY in contemporary design includes full cooking progress bar, dedicated Start button, separate pressure and temperature indicators, plus dual Fahrenheit and Celsius indicators

Instant Pot Prime Day 2021

