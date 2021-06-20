FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonPrime Day 2021
Shop now!

Amazon Prime Day week has arrived and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside Amazon just getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below you’ll find all of the best Prime Day 2021 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.

Amazon

Apple:

Amongst all of the other discounts this year, Prime Day is set to deliver some of the best prices of Apple’s latest releases of the year. Headlined by the very first price cuts on the new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you’ll also be able to save on the latest Apple Watch models and all of the new M1 Macs. Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.

Roborock is now offering a series of deep deals on its smart robotic vacuums and mops ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 sale event. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings across just about its entire lineup of 4+ star rated autonomous cleaning solutions, including the S6 Pure $359 (Reg. $499), E4 Robot Mop $230 (Reg. $350), S4 Max Robot Vacuum $310 (Reg. $430), S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550), and S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $550 (Reg. $750).

Google:

Over on the Google and Android side of things, we’re tracking a series of markdowns across the Nest speaker and smart display lineup alongside a notable discount on the Pixel 4. As deals are just coming in on the Google front, we’re expecting to see plenty of other offers go live once Prime Day proper arrives.

General Tech:

Get 10% off Smart Home Cleaning Solutions from Dreametech w/ code DREAME925
Dreametech develops innovative smart home cleaning appliances that make cleaning more convenient and improve users’ quality of life. On top of Dreame’s Prime Day deals, 9to5 readers get an exclusive 10% discount w/ code DREAME925 including theDreame D9 Robot Vacuum $267 (Reg. $398.99) and the Dreame T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum $278 (Reg. $348.99).

Home Goods:

Get ready for Prime Day by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter 

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook 

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app 

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon drops AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and H...
LEGO Prime Day deals deliver rare savings on Star Wars,...
meross Prime Day HomeKit deals from $19: Dimmer switche...
Prime Day starts early as Amazon takes 50% off its late...
Save up to 57% on Blink outdoor and indoor smart securi...
Ring Video Doorbells, cameras, and more now up to 50% o...
Fire TV Stick 4K, Cube, more now starting from just $18...
eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems now up to 35% off for ...
Show More Comments

Related

Prime Day 2021: What deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event?

Learn More

Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2021 with these simple tricks and tips

Learn More
New low

Amazon Echo Auto with 6-months of Music Unlimited hits all-time low of $15 Prime shipped

$15 Learn More
Reg. $200

Amazon offers Prime members a pair of Echo smart speakers for $120 shipped (Reg. $200)

$120 Learn More
30% off

Early Prime Day household essential deals now live at up to 30% off: Dog treats, snacks, more

Now Live! Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More

Amazon officially announces Prime Day for June 21 with 48 hours of deals

Learn More
Save 70%

Prime Day starts early as Amazon takes 50% off its latest Echo Dot at $25, more from $15

From $15 Learn More