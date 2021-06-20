Amazon Prime Day week has arrived and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside Amazon just getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below you’ll find all of the best Prime Day 2021 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.
Amazon
- Amazon takes 50% off latest Echo Dot at $25 for Prime Day, more
- Ring Video Doorbells, cameras, more now up to 50% off from $45
- Fire TV Stick 4K, Cube, more now starting from just $18 (Up to $100 off)
- Prime Day Fire HD tablet deals now live! All-new Fire HD 10, kids editions, and more from $45
- eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems now up to 35% off for Prime Day starting at $83
- Save up to 57% on Blink outdoor and indoor smart security cameras from $20 for Prime Day
- Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100
- Amazon Luna Controller goes on sale for the very first time from $49
Apple:
Amongst all of the other discounts this year, Prime Day is set to deliver some of the best prices of Apple’s latest releases of the year. Headlined by the very first price cuts on the new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you’ll also be able to save on the latest Apple Watch models and all of the new M1 Macs. Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.
- Latest M1 MacBook Air drops within $1 of the all-time low following $99 discount
- Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display falls to new all-time low, more
- Apple’s latest iPad Air sees early Prime Day deal to new low of $539 (Save $60)
- Apple Watch Series 6 Prime Day deals take up to $120 off from new lows of $279
- Apple Watch SE styles see rare discounts starting at $240 (Save $29)
- Add a pop of color to your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with official Silicone MagSafe Cases from $40
- All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts from $170 just in time for Father’s Day
- Enhance your iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 at the second-best price of the year of $110
- Apple’s HomePod mini sees rare discount to new $80 all-time low
- Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac with SD, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3 falls to new low of $299 off
Featured Deal:
Roborock is now offering a series of deep deals on its smart robotic vacuums and mops ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 sale event. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings across just about its entire lineup of 4+ star rated autonomous cleaning solutions, including the S6 Pure $359 (Reg. $499), E4 Robot Mop $230 (Reg. $350), S4 Max Robot Vacuum $310 (Reg. $430), S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550), and S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $550 (Reg. $750).
Google:
Over on the Google and Android side of things, we’re tracking a series of markdowns across the Nest speaker and smart display lineup alongside a notable discount on the Pixel 4. As deals are just coming in on the Google front, we’re expecting to see plenty of other offers go live once Prime Day proper arrives.
- Google Nest Father’s Day sale goes live: Nest Hub 2 hits all-time low $80, more from $30
- Google Pixel 4 sees some of the deepest discounts of the year starting at $400
- Expand your Assistant setup with Google Nest Thermostats from $118 (Save 20%)
- Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles, Nest Audio, more from $75 with up to $100 in savings
- Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone wields four rear cameras and is on sale for $441 (Save 26%)
General Tech:
- Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount to $135 ahead of launch
- Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13
- Roku drops early Prime Day discounts: Streambar $100, Express 4K+, more from $20
- Early Prime Day WD storage sale goes live with up to 30% off SSDs, hard drives, more from $40
- Marshall’s all-new Mode II True Wireless Earbuds see very first discount to $159
- Samsung Duo & Trio wireless charging pads see new lows from $36 shipped (Save 40%)
- BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees rare discount to $511 (Save $88)
Featured Deal:
Get 10% off Smart Home Cleaning Solutions from Dreametech w/ code DREAME925
Dreametech develops innovative smart home cleaning appliances that make cleaning more convenient and improve users’ quality of life. On top of Dreame’s Prime Day deals, 9to5 readers get an exclusive 10% discount w/ code DREAME925 including theDreame D9 Robot Vacuum $267 (Reg. $398.99) and the Dreame T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum $278 (Reg. $348.99).
Home Goods:
- Early Prime Day household essential deals now live at up to 30% off: Dog treats, snacks, more
- Early Prime Day deals offer up to 55% off subscription boxes: Dog toys, tea, t-shirts, more
- Save up to $100 on Anker eufy robo vacs today with deals starting from $180 at Amazon
- Spark joy this Father’s Day with 20% off Zippo lighters and more from $8.50
- This 46-piece home tool set is yours for less than $14 Prime shipped (Save 35%, All-time low)
- Amazon’s gaming desk has built-in controller, headphone, + cup holders at $88.50 (Reg. $120)
