Schwinn is kicking summer into high gear with 24% off classic bikes starting at $243

Amazon is offering Schwinn’s High Timber 24-inch Aluminum Frame Mountain Bike for $243.02 shipped. Down from the usual $320, today’s 24% savings drop the price to a new Amazon all-time low. This 21-speed bike is meant to enjoy every inch of the great outdoors. Backed by decades of impeccable Schwinn engineering, this bike is set for on and off-road riding, with wide, knobby tire coating the alloy wheels for added grit. It’s perfect for both adults and teens, so the whole family can enjoy a trek through the mountains, or a full-proof means for zooming around campus. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,700 bikers. And you can find even more biking deals below the jump.

Other notable Schwinn deals:

Keeping motivated this summer can mean the difference between enjoying the summer air while it lasts, or spending another year indoors. Luckily, we’re tracking a solid deal of Amazfit’s Bip S fitness tracker at $55 shipped. It features a 40-day battery life with an always-on display, built-in GPS, 10 fitness modes, and more. And while it’s at the lowest price of the year, there’s never been a better time to upgrade. Not quite your style? Find even more options from health giants across the world in our fitness tracker guide.

Schwinn High Timber Mountain Bike features:

The Schwinn High Timber is ideal for riders who want to take on a variety of terrain. The steel frame offers durability for those tough courses. 21-Speed shifters and with rear derailleur for smooth navigation of most any surface or incline. The front and rear alloy linear pull brakes provide precision stopping power. The wheels feature alloy rims for lightweight strength and all terrain tires. Plus, the High Timber’s quick release seat post lets you make easy height adjustments, so you can find your perfect fit. And like all Schwinn bikes, the High Timber comes with a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the bike. From pavement to trails, get out and ride with the High Timber. Enjoy the freedom of riding a Schwinn.

