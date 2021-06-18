FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch touts 40-day battery life, always-on display, more at $55 (25% off)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerAmazfit
Save 25% $55

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch for $54.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $69 rate, and a match for the lowest price of the year. Touting an astounding 40-day battery life and with built-in GPS, you’ll find all-day step, heartrate, and sleep tracking accessible from the always-on display. It comes with 10 different sport modes to help you achieve peak performance at whatever you love best, including swimming with water resistance up to 50-meters. Over 3,400 customers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating. See more options below.

Looking for a more budget-friendly way to stay fit? This LETSCOM fitness tracker can help you keep tabs on the basics like heartrate, steps, and sleep, but it’ll also add 14 exercise modes with call, SMS, and social media notifications right on the display. While you won’t garner Amazfit’s impressive 40-day battery life here, this is still a solid option for helping you keep on task this summer. Plus, it’s just $22.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 15,000 shoppers.

Need a green way to get around town and campus this summer? Gotrax offers a sleek electric scooter that’s perfect for quick cruises and breezy summer nights. And right now, it’s down to a low at $101 off. Though if you’re holding out for something a little more in cost-effective, our green deals guide is the place to camp out.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.
  • 10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.
  • Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Amazfit

About the Author

Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac with SD, Ethernet,...
Philips’ Ultra-Thin Fabric 4K TV Antenna falls 30...
Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard review: An improved typing e...
This 46-piece home tool set is yours for less than $14 ...
Upgrade to Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled thermo...
Spark joy this Father’s Day with 20% off Zippo li...
Add a pop of color to your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with offic...
Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter travels for up to 4...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $90

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 sees massive discount to $129 in open-box condition

$129 Learn More
New low!

Let Garmin’s vivosmart 4 push you to your peak this summer, at new low of $86.50

$86.50 Learn More
New low!

Amazon’s Halo Wellness Band plummets to new 2021 low at $70 ahead of Prime Day (Save $30)

$70 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Orig. $90

Amazon’s 2019 Kindle features a built-in backlight for reading at night, now $55 (Orig. $90)

$55 Learn More

New Upright GO S takes aim at bad posture with 40% lower price, iOS/Android compatibility, more

Order Now! Learn More

Garmin’s new diving smartwatch goes where Apple Watch cannot with 7-day battery life, more

Order Now! Learn More
New low

ASUS 14-inch Chromebook Flip 64GB plummets to new all-time low at $420

$420 Learn More