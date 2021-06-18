Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch touts 40-day battery life, always-on display, more at $55 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch for $54.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $69 rate, and a match for the lowest price of the year. Touting an astounding 40-day battery life and with built-in GPS, you’ll find all-day step, heartrate, and sleep tracking accessible from the always-on display. It comes with 10 different sport modes to help you achieve peak performance at whatever you love best, including swimming with water resistance up to 50-meters. Over 3,400 customers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating. See more options below.

Looking for a more budget-friendly way to stay fit? This LETSCOM fitness tracker can help you keep tabs on the basics like heartrate, steps, and sleep, but it’ll also add 14 exercise modes with call, SMS, and social media notifications right on the display. While you won’t garner Amazfit’s impressive 40-day battery life here, this is still a solid option for helping you keep on task this summer. Plus, it’s just $22.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 15,000 shoppers.

Need a green way to get around town and campus this summer? Gotrax offers a sleek electric scooter that’s perfect for quick cruises and breezy summer nights. And right now, it’s down to a low at $101 off. Though if you’re holding out for something a little more in cost-effective, our green deals guide is the place to camp out.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.

10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.

Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!