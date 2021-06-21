FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Event takes up to 55% off jeans, jackets, more from $15

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 55% off Levi’s jeans and apparel for the entire family. Now is the perfect time to update your denim and the men’s 541 Athletic Fit Jeans are a must-have. They’re currently marked down from $42 shipped and originally sold for $70. Today’s rate is also the lowest price we’ve seen this year. There are several different wash options to choose from and these jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort. The athletic fit also gives you more room in the thighs and the slightly tapered hem is very flattering. With nearly 10,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

