Amazon Prime Day offers Oakley sunglasses up to 35% off from $16 Prime shipped, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Oakley apparel, sunglasses, and accessories. Update your shades for summer with the Oakley Holbrook XL Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $163 shipped. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $193 and today’s rate is matched with the lowest price we’ve seen in three months. This style is unisex, which means anyone can style them and they’re polarized to help you see clearly. The larger frame is also flattering on an array of face shapes and it also has 100% UV protection as well. The frame and lens come in several color options too. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 2,000 positive reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Amazon’s Oakley Prime Day Sale below. You will also want to check out the Amazon Ray-Ban Sale here.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

