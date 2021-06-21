FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban sunglasses Prime Deals offers deals up to 25% off best-selling styles

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon takes up to 25% off Ray-Ban polarized sunglasses just in time for warm weather. A standout from this sale is the Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses that are marked down to $150 shipped, which is $50 off the original rate. These popular sunglasses can be styled by both men or women alike. They also pair nicely with business, casual, or workout attire. You can find them in several frame color options and they’re made of a durable plastic that was made to stay put. The lens is also scratch-resistant to stay looking nice for years and they have logos on both sides of the frame as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 4,200 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Ray-Ban Amazon Prime Day Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

The most notable deals include:

Want to shop even more fashion deals? Amazon is offering its in-house fashion brands including GoodThreads from just $8. Plus, you can find Under Armour apparel and shoes up to 45% off, today only.

