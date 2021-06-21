FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cricut Maker bundle + Explore Air 2 discounts usher in new lows for Prime Day from $169

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Cricut Maker Bundle for $279 shipped. For comparison, the Maker alone goes for $329 and today’s deal matches our last mention, however, beats it in value thanks to the included 26 sheets of vinyl, rotary blade, and more. The Cricut Maker is a fantastic present or buy whether you or someone you know is into crafting. This bundle with its additional sheets of removable vinyl and tools will get you up and going as soon as it arrives without having to purchase anything else. My wife has one and they’re really cool and versatile. You can use the Cricut Maker to cut paper, vinyl, and chipboard, but it doesn’t end there. The Maker also allows you to deboss, emboss, and even cut through metal, wood, leather, and much more thanks to its unique system. There are two tool holders, one designed for knives and the other for a pen so it can do double work at the same time. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, today, the Cricut Explore Air 2 is also on sale. Right now, you can pick it up for $169, which is down from its $199 normal going rate. The Explore Air 2 is a slightly cut-down model compared to the Maker, as it can’t do things like cut leather or wood. However, it’s still fantastic at tackling vinyl or paper projects and can handle over 100 materials. It also doesn’t include quite as many sheets of vinyl as you’ll get above, but is also a great way to get started without dropping nearly $300 if you’re not already sure that a vinyl cutter is something you want to heavily invest in. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

The Cricut Maker and Explore Air 2 on sale above works either plugged into your computer via USB or over Bluetooth from an iPadiPhone, or Android device. This delivers greater flexibility for crafting and means you won’t have to use a powerful computer to handle it.

After browsing the Cricut discounts above, you’ll want to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’re working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to ensure that you see all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More about the Cricut Maker:

  • CREATE MORE: Cricut Maker gives you the freedom to make everything from paper crafts, iron ons, and vinyl decals to sewing projects, leather crafts, and balsa models
  • ENDLESS PROJECT POSSIBILITIES: Expandable suite of tools. With its powerful blades, pens, and scoring tool, Cricut Maker grows with you as you learn each new craft
  • NEW ROTARY BLADE FOR FABRICS: With its gliding, rolling action, this blade cuts through virtually any fabric quickly and accurately – without backing material

