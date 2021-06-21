Prime Day portable printing deals: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 $90, HP Sprocket, more from $7

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide array of Fujifilm instant cameras from $55 shipped. One standout form the crowd has to be the Instax Mini 40 for $90 shipped. Typically selling for the $100 list price, this marks the very first discount we’ve tracked on one of Fujifilm’s latest Instax models. Inspired by the retro film cameras of the 70s, this darling toy camera features automatic exposure and a one-touch selfie mode with a macro lens. And did we mention just how cute this thing is? The vintage aesthetic is complemented by an included wrist strap so you can show off your new conversation piece and make gorgeous keepsakes while doing it. Reviews are still rolling in on this one, but you can check out our launch coverage for more info. We’re tracking a few other portable printing solutions as well as some more budget-friendly Instax options, so hit the jump to see all of today’s best mobile memory-maker deals.

Other notable Fujiflim/portable print deals:

Now that you’ve got your photos “picture perfect”, you can start a beautiful scrap book or other craft collections with this Prime Day Cricut Maker bundle or Explore Air 2 from $169. It can cut through wood, metal, leather, vinyl, and so much more, plus it has embossing and debossing features. Though if that’s a little outside of your crafting budget, we’re tracking new deals all the time in our 24/7 Prime Day deal hub.

More on the Instax Mini 40:

Make a statement with your style with the INSTAX MINI 40 instant camera. The INSTAX MINI 40 is pumped with attitude for today’s new generation of image makers and shot takers. Combining “fast to action” features with classic design cues and the use of INSTAX MINI instant film, it’ll keep you one shot ahead of the rest. The INSTAX MINI 40 is ready to hit the streets running thanks to its built-in selfie mode. Pull out the lens for an extra click, line yourself up in the mirror and capture your style in a one-of-a-kind selfie. With the power of automatic exposure, the camera automatically calculates the brightness of the environment you’re in, so what you see is what you get, every shot, every time. All this packaged up in a timeless and epic silhouette.

