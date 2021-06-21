FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ditch Apple’s Back to School sale and save $199 on the latest M1 MacBook Pro (All-time low)

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $1,299, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings to drop the price down to an Amazon all-time low set just once before. Those who would benefit from some additional storage can also upgrade to the 512GB model for $1,299.99, down from $1,499. In either case, these make for compelling options for those who don’t need to score a new pair of AirPods in Apple’s Back to School sale.

Equipped with the up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $30. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

If you’d prefer to go with an even more portable way to enjoy the latest from Apple, you can still save $99 on its M1 MacBook Air. Marking the second-best price to date, this lets you take Apple Silicon for a spin in an even more lightweight form-factor. But then go check out all of the other Prime Day Apple deals right here.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

