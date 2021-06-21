Never let a dead battery strand you with NOCO chargers + jump starters from $19 this Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of NOCO Jump Starters and Battery Chargers up to 37% off from $19. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Boost Plus GB40 1000A Portable Jump Starter for $63.30. For comparison, it normally goes for $100 and today’s discount matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you own a vehicle that’s not frequently driven, then it’s likely you’ve walked out to a dead battery before. If that’s the case, keeping this portable jump starter handy will surely save the day. It has enough power to jump-start your vehicle up to 20 times, working on gas engines up to 6L and diesel up to 3L. Plus, it can double as a phone charger with its integrated 2.1A USB charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers and is a #1 best-seller. Shop the rest of today’s deals right here.

On a tighter budget? Well, you could instead opt for this 1.2A car battery trickle charger. It’s not as powerful as anything that you’ll find in the NOCO sale above, however, it’s more than 50% below even the most budget-focused offering in the roundup. That’s right, just $9.50 when you clip the on-page coupon will score you this trickle charger, helping to keep your battery always powered and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Now that you’ve seen what’s on sale here, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

Start Dead Batteries – Safely jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, yet powerful, 1000-amp portable lithium car battery jump starter pack – up to 20 jump starts on a single charge – and rated for gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters.

UltraSafe – Safe and easy to use car battery jump starter pack without the worry of incorrect connections or sparks. Safely connect to any 12-volt automotive car battery with our mistake-proof design featuring spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection.

Multi-Function – It’s a car jump starter, portable power bank, and LED flashlight. Recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. It’s easily rechargeable from any powered USB port in 3 hours at 2.1-amps. Plus, an integrated 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven light modes, including emergency strobe and SOS.

